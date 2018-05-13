Hailey Baldwin, Raica Oliveira, Joan Smalls in Roberto Cavalli Couture at “Girls of the Sun” Movie Premiere during the 71st Cannes Film Festival

 
Hailey Baldwin in Roberto Cavalli Couture
CANNES, FRANCE – MAY 12: Hailey Baldwin attends the screening of “Girls Of The Sun (Les Filles Du Soleil)” during the 71st annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 12, 2018 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Dominique Charriau/WireImage)

Hailey Baldwin wears a strapless evening gown allover embroidered with pink nude crystal fringes and glass beads from the Roberto Cavalli Couture collection, while attending the “Girls of the Sun” movie premiere during the 71st Cannes Film Festival, in France.

Raica Oliveira wears a one shoulder evening gown with an open back allover embroidered with a patchwork animalier effect made of gold and black micro-beads from the Roberto Cavalli Couture collection, while attending the “Girls of the Sun” movie premiere during the 71st Cannes Film Festival, in France.

Raica Oliveira in Roberto Cavalli Couture
CANNES, FRANCE – MAY 12: Raica Oliveira attends the screening of “Girls Of The Sun (Les Filles Du Soleil)” during the 71st annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 12, 2018 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Venturelli/WireImage)

Joan Smalls wears long sleeves bodysuit embroidered with black ostrich feathers and crystal fringes; with a high waist all-over embroidered with black crystals see through skirt from the Roberto Cavalli Couture collection, while attending the “Girls of the Sun” movie premiere during the 71st Cannes Film Festival, in France.

Joan Smalls in Roberto Cavalli Couture
CANNES, FRANCE – MAY 12: Joan Smalls attends the screening of “Girls Of The Sun (Les Filles Du Soleil)” during the 71st annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 12, 2018 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Gisela Schober/Getty Images)

 
