Hailey Baldwin, Raica Oliveira, Joan Smalls in Roberto Cavalli Couture at “Girls of the Sun” Movie Premiere during the 71st Cannes Film Festival

Hailey Baldwin wears a strapless evening gown allover embroidered with pink nude crystal fringes and glass beads from the Roberto Cavalli Couture collection, while attending the “Girls of the Sun” movie premiere during the 71st Cannes Film Festival, in France.

Raica Oliveira wears a one shoulder evening gown with an open back allover embroidered with a patchwork animalier effect made of gold and black micro-beads from the Roberto Cavalli Couture collection, while attending the “Girls of the Sun” movie premiere during the 71st Cannes Film Festival, in France.

Joan Smalls wears long sleeves bodysuit embroidered with black ostrich feathers and crystal fringes; with a high waist all-over embroidered with black crystals see through skirt from the Roberto Cavalli Couture collection, while attending the “Girls of the Sun” movie premiere during the 71st Cannes Film Festival, in France.