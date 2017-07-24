Gucci Eyewear Pre Fall 17 Oversize

The pre-fall collection narrates a new story recounted through Alessandro Michele’s forceful and unique language. Inventive contrasts, patterns, and intriguing details are condensed into styles that unexpectedly blend worlds, ages and cultures.
Unapologetically oversized, these women’s and men’s sunglasses are in distinctive acetates with flamboyantly large temples, which combine color and texture, such as between light horn and dark Havana brown. The iconic rivets, the maxi GG logo and lightly-tinged lenses provide an extra touch of originality.