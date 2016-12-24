Givenchy SS17 Advertising Campaign

For Spring-Summer 2017, Givenchy is launching a campaign using its most classic codes. Between strong women and men whose intrepid natures withstand space and time, the new Givenchy campaign, designed as a double page spread with images that echo and complement each other, demonstrates the principle of duality at the heart of Givenchy’s DNA.

Shot by Mert Alas and Marcus Piggott, the campaign blends masculine and feminine, classic and chic allures, alongside this season’s Horizon and Cross Body bags. Using this mirror image, two girl models become twins by dressing identically, a mark of recognition of the Givenchy tribe; the same boy duplicates himself and changes personality by adopting a formal and a streetwear look.

The closely cropped portraits of strong personalities of the Givenchy gang contrast with the images of pairs of youths in a Martian landscape, that references up the adventurous spirit of the brand.