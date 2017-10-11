Givenchy Spring Summer 2018 Men’s & Women’s Ready To Wear Collection

Givenchy Spring Summer 2018 Collection. His jacket. Her shirt. Gamin(e). A lover’s tryst resonates with Clare Waight Keller’s Parisian allure for her Givenchy debut. The proposition builds on the power of duality. The eyes and ears of Hubert, and the rigor of his palette of black, navy, white. Vermillion red and a touch of mint. R ounded, planed, or lantern, the shoulder cuts a bold framework for two: garments fall in sharp lines.

Consider a 1961 clover print, clawed by the cat. The pulsing energy of lightning and the velvet brushstrokes of a tiger’s pelt. A Breton knit reads bold, sportif. Polka dots & point d’esprit tulle are soft, graphic, and transparent. S atin bows and a caped back pay modern homage. The new ‘S abrina’ dress cascades in pleats inked with lace. Club suiting invokes the great indoors: Vichy checks, brocade and moiré on skin. A double lavallière streams urban, equestrian.

Meet the GV3: a box bag with mirrored ‘G’ clasp worn on hip or shoulder. Pumps and pixie boots point with a diamond tip. Fob chains and daggers swing fluid and free.