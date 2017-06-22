GIVENCHY SPRING 18 PRE-COLLECTION

The Givenchy S pring 2018 pre-collection was designed by the in-house women’s and men’s studios. Unfolding like a triptych, it displays pure, elegant and graphic silhouettes in noble fabrics inspired by three different locales in R ome. The setting of the House’s pre-collection in the Eternal City echoes the opening of the first Givenchy flagship

store in R ome, at Via del Babuino, 195.

True to its spirit, the Maison revisits the classics amid the columns of the Museum of R oman Civilization, a mid-Fifties modern building by the architect Pietro Aschieri. Pure, elegant white sets the tone for women’s wear: noble materials such as lace and silk, cashmere and cotton come together in looks informed by pure lines, a graphic touch and plays on transparency.

S tructured yet fluid lines meet sensual transparency in a lean, trench-style coatdress with diaphanous sleeves or a graceful layered shift, a white trouser suit emblazoned with gold ‘Givenchy’ lettering, an all-over lace jumpsuit with a cape-like detail, and a jumpsuit with ample legs worn with an easy cape-jacket. For men, a crisp white suit reflects the season’s elongated proportions in a long jacket over straight-cut trousers. Other options for him include a lengthy, black doublebreasted military vest or a tailored single-breasted jacket worn over straight trousers. Mink slides, mules and tennis shoes highlight the ease of the look.

The Palestra del Duce is the backdrop for the season’s most directional theme. Designed by the Italian modernist architect Luigi Moretti in 1936, this setting underscores an allure that merely nods to classicism. Bold, vibrant fuchsia defines women’s wear, in a freestyle mix of lace, tulle and mesh on flounced, embroidered tops; wide, floor-grazing trousers, cocktail dresses with handkerchief hems, or a lace evening gown embroidered with a shower of petals. For men, a statement-making fuchsia suit is tempered by a navy print shirt and grounded by practical cargo pant details. On a more casual note, the fuchsia signature reappears as ‘Givenchy’-emblazoned bands spanning the shoulders of an elongated camouflage windbreaker or a city poncho in neoprene paired with wide camouflage bermuda shorts.

In Corviale, a S eventies-era housing project by the architect Mario Fiorentino located on the outskirts of Rome, electric blue takes to the street. For her, cotton, denim and organza take the shape of a jumpsuit; a swingy, flounced denim skirt, dress or brassiere top or a jacket cinched into a peplum shape. Workwear likewise informs looks for men, in long tops or a windbreaker paired with ample bermuda shorts. A highlight of the theme is the blue, white and black varsity jacket with a GV patch on the breast, an allusion to the Maison’s original headquarters on the Avenue George V in Paris.

At Givenchy, pure, elegant and daring silhouettes bring to life a neoclassical fashion silhouette.