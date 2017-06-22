The Givenchy Pre-Fall 2015 Collection

Black and white silhouettes with graphic bands, classic tailored tuxedo with gothic-sportswear influences, luxurious contrasting textures, signature prints (tiny poisonous romantic flowers, mini printed rubber crosses, abstract pixelated prints…)

The collection revisits and combines some of the Givenchy key pieces created by Riccardo Tisci.

This wardrobe (26 women’s and 10 men’s silhouettes) mixes and layers fabrics (such as leather, fur, jersey, cotton and chiffon) to showcase a natural and modern sensuality.