For formal occasions, Givenchy is introducing its newest tuxedo capsule for men. Made with the finest fabrics and in accordance with the highest standards of Italian tailoring craftsmanship, these styles blend fashion-forward elegance with high-voltage tailoring and the distinctive embellishments that are the Maison’s signature.

The Givenchy capsule Tuxedo collection will be available in Givenchy stores worldwide starting from may 2017.