Givenchy Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2017

BLANCA Long dress in nude illusion tulle embellished with rooster feathers, cut feathers, ostrich feathers, and pink bird of paradise feathers. + patchwork of lace jumpsuit and lace incrusted
VITTORIA Long asymmetric dress in micro sequin mesh, embellished with ostrich, emu, and black heron feathers, as well as a composition of black mirror-effect crystals. + jersey and lace jumpsuit with lace incrusted
BELLA Long dress in black illusion tulle embellished with graduated fringes with a silk embroidered front on an organza base. + lace jumpsuit and lace incrusted
ELIZABETH Long sculpted dress in organza tubes juxtaposed and appliquéd on a bustier in tulle decorated with macramé fringes.
JULIETTE Long dress in matte black jersey tubes embellished all over with shiny black beads and black mirror-effect crystals.
JOAN Tailcoat jacket in boned velvet decorated with leather fringes and leather interlacing. Stirrup pants in stretch washed lambskin leather with handwoven leather tie.
LEA T Long dress in black illusion tulle embroidered with delicate geometric floral motifs, a cut and glued feathered front, and ribbons of black rooster feathers at the sleeves and hem. + jumpsuit made in stripes of jersey and lace with lace incrusted
YASMIN Long asymmetric dress made entirely of thin metal rings covered with organza hand embellished with geometric motifs.
LIYA Long backless dress with cape in fabric and intarsia motifs chiffon, ribbed knit with plissé soleil. + lace jumpsuit with lace incrusted
SUNNIVA Long dress made entirely of a mix of Chantilly lace, bands of lace and embellished lace, with sleeves decorated with feather on the inside, in bands of lace with small metal rings appliqué. + jumpsuit in patchwork of lace stripes
ANGELICA Long dress in silk chiffon printed with a pink and red tartan pattern, delicate plissé soleil at the waist, neck and hem and embellished with red mirror-effect crystals. + printed jersey jumpsuit and lace incrusted
KENDALL Long dress in silk chiffon printed with a blue and black tartan pattern, hand smoked at the neck, waist and wrists and embellished all over with small graduated metal disks covered with chiffon. + printed jersey jumpsuit and lace incrusted
MARIACARLA Long dress in silk chiffon printed with a red tartan pattern, hand pleated at the neck, cuffs and hem and embellished with thin metal disks covered with chiffon. + printed jersey jumpsuit and lace incrusted
