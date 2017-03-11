GIVENCHY FALL-WINTER 2017 COLLECTION

For the Fall-Winter 2017 Collection, the Givenchy studio has decided to revisit its legacy and its DNA.
The collection reinterprets the iconic silhouettes of its last twelve years in one color: the Givenchy red.
Prints (animal motifs or borrowed from religious iconography), embroideries, lace, materials with a
Gothic, romantic, couture or streetwear essence: the 27 women’s silhouettes are entirely clad in this
luminous shade that embodies the Givenchy spirit.
Conceived as a synthesis of the essential Givenchy pieces, the Fall-Winter 2017 Collection reworks
elements that represent the brand’s wardrobe in its entirety: from the precise tailoring to the embroidered
evening dress, the iconic sweatshirt and the daywear fur pieces.
Additionally, each look has a vintage label that indicates the original season of the revisited look: like a
collector’s set.
The collection will also be available in black and skin, two other signature colors of the brand.