GIVENCHY FALL-WINTER 2017 COLLECTION

For the Fall-Winter 2017 Collection, the Givenchy studio has decided to revisit its legacy and its DNA.

The collection reinterprets the iconic silhouettes of its last twelve years in one color: the Givenchy red.

Prints (animal motifs or borrowed from religious iconography), embroideries, lace, materials with a

Gothic, romantic, couture or streetwear essence: the 27 women’s silhouettes are entirely clad in this

luminous shade that embodies the Givenchy spirit.

Conceived as a synthesis of the essential Givenchy pieces, the Fall-Winter 2017 Collection reworks

elements that represent the brand’s wardrobe in its entirety: from the precise tailoring to the embroidered

evening dress, the iconic sweatshirt and the daywear fur pieces.

Additionally, each look has a vintage label that indicates the original season of the revisited look: like a

collector’s set.

The collection will also be available in black and skin, two other signature colors of the brand.