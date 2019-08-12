Giorgio Armani – New Normal 系列 New Normal Collection

Giorgio Armani is pleased to present New Normal, a new selection of clothing that draws inspiration from the Maison’s most classic imagery, including the early advertising campaigns…

Giorgio Armani is pleased to present New Normal, a new selection of clothing that draws inspiration from the Maison’s most classic imagery, including the early advertising campaigns, which have become iconic visual references. In this new collection, cut and structure have been updated from the original versions; however, the spirit of those pioneering pieces remains.

Since its beginnings, Giorgio Armani has created an immediately recognisable style composed of clean lines, fluid shapes, neutral colours and sophisticated simplicity. Jackets with wide checks or asymmetrical collars, long coats and trench coats, men’s softly tailored blazers, flowing trousers, vintage-style eyewear and an earthy colour palette have all become part of the collective imagination of contemporary culture. Armani is associated with innovation in matters of style and acknowledged as having met the evolving needs of consumers. This activity has been consistently communicated through narrative and highly cinematographic black-and-white photographic images that have documented clothing and accessories that are eternally stylish.

Available for the autumn/winter 2019-20 season, New Normal is a collection of timeless pieces for both men and women.

For her, the collection features wool and silk jackets, long coats, soft trousers and tops in a variety of hues; the pieces are either solid-coloured or embellished with slanted stripes, checks, chevrons and other geometric motifs. In typical Armani fashion, the colour palette pairs black and white with greige and soft shades of light and dark grey. One style of shoe has a clear PVC half heel and black grosgrain toe, while solid-coloured or two-tone side-buckle moccasins and leather belts finish off the look to perfection and reflect the aesthetics of the brand’s early collections.

For him, elegant pieces crafted from high-quality materials include coats and jackets in cashmere and silk, long trench coats and two-button jackets in cupro, slim-fit velvet blazers, knitwear and T- shirts. The stars of the collection are jackets with Mandarin collars or thin lapels in soft, fluctuating shapes and with clean lines, offered in shades of white, black, greige and dark blue.

Completing the collection is a range of eyewear with retro flair, featuring rounded frames in metal or horn.

In re-imagining the brand’s most noteworthy pieces, New Normal highlights Armani’s characteristic and continuous pursuit of refined, sophisticated style.