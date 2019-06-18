Giorgio Armani Men Spring/Summer 2020 Collection

Recalling that summer is a liberating season, Giorgio Armani captures its spirit, proposing a new wardrobe in which everything blends together with spontaneity and elegance. Visual references to worlds, atmospheres and cultures overlap, and a new harmony emerges from what appears, on the surface, to be accidental.

The freedom to choose becomes everything: a fluid and unmistakable aesthetic holds everything together, in perfect balance, harmonising the world of formal attire with the more sporty one, and from here, the luminous effects of materials, dynamism and lightness are gleaned.

The garment that sums up this spirit is the waistcoat, worn either together with the jacket, or instead of t-shirts and shirts.

The jackets have re-imagined proportions, both long and short, single- and double- breasted, with newly-designed lapels. The trousers are so fluid that they appear to be a size bigger; they are paired with coats that give a form-fitting effect of ‘prés du corp’. The shirts are oversized, and caress the body in liquid movements.

The range of colours, always dense, dusty and velvety, goes from coffee to grey to the classic Armani blue, and then lights up in bright but lived-in notes. The artisanal craftsmanship, the result of an unremitting search for new effects and treatments, imparts personality, character and luxury.