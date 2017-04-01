New colors, size and precious leathers added to the line of Giorgio Armani women’s bags. Giorgio Armani Le Sac 11 line of women’s bags now comes in a variety of vibrant colors, sizes and precious leathers that are sure to complement any outfit.

Le Sac 11 is a top-handle bag with two soft, textured handles and the allure of a classic that seems to have always been in the wardrobe. The number 11 in the name has a symbolic value: it refers to the designer’s day of birth as well as the street number of the building that hosts the company’s historical headquarters, located in the secret heart of the Brera district in Milan.