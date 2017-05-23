Fresh face girl makeup by Marc Carrasquillo for Etro FW2017/8

Very natural, healthy, sun kissed makeup look for the models at the Etro Fall Winter 2017 2018 Show at the Milan Fashion week. Key makeup artist for MAC, Marc Carrasquillo.

“We are doing a really fresh face girl, she is like a girl who went trekking through the Himalayas or on holiday, she is a traveler, she has a bit of a bronzy cheek and forehead, very easy girl. No hard lines, no constructed makeup, a lot of skin, gorgeous, shiny, glowy. There is a little brown metallic, brown mascara at the very end of the lashes, only at the end of the eye, we wanted to lift it up just a little bit. Clean brushed up brows, the skin is very gorgeous and luminous, a real girl. I really like her. Really real. The lips we put mousturizer on, the whole face is very touchable, a little bit of eye gloss, the only eyeshadow is not really eyeshadow, we used a little bit of brown. The brows are just brushed, clean.”

In cooperation with ADVERSUS