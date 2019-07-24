For Fall-Winter 2019, Louis Vuitton accessories stylishly combine many of the House’s iconic codes.

The timeless Monogram shawl asserts a new freedom and can be worn in versatile ways. Reinterpreted in a tie-dye version, it celebrates the colours of an Indian summer. Highlighted with 3D technical appliqué details for a trompel’oeil effect with Louis Vuitton’s signature motifs or in appliquéd silk with a pop upcycling vibe, it reinvents the concept of patchwork craftsmanship.

An oversized scarf in double-faced, pleated silk beautifully enhances the look. Twisted silk also features on costume jewellery, including fine bracelets adorned with charms and a featherweight choker.

The fashion jewellery plays with Louis Vuitton’s signatures. Worn on its own as an XL statement piece or in a mini-sized pair, an earring teams the House’s V with semi-precious stones. Long and short necklaces, worn on their own or layered, combine enamelled and diamanté heraldry charms, whose links are inspired by trunk locks.

Leather rubs shoulders with the Monogram canvas in a new reversible fine belt. Its iconic jewel clasp, inspired by the Dauphine bag from the Spring-Summer 2019 collection, offers a discreet

signature.

A new accessory, the iPhone case hangs around the neck like an authentic high-tech silicone jewel. It adds an ultra-modern and innovative accent to the look, offering the perfect blend of style and function.

The sunglasses boast a sculptural form. A real technical feat, this featherweight, moulded design propels accessories into the future.

The Fall-Winter 2019 collection will be available in stores from 26th JULY, 2019.