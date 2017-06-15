FIRST BURBERRY BEAUTY BOX OPENS IN ASIA

British Burberry model and current face of the Burberry Make-up campaign Suki Waterhouse hosted an event tonight to celebrate the opening of the first Burberry Beauty Box in Asia, bringing Burberry Beauty and a new retail concept to Seoul, Korea.

The intimate cocktail event, held at the new Burberry Beauty Box in Seoul, was attended by 100 guests including actress Kim Min Hee, singer Yuri (from Girls’ Generation) and Kim Jae Kyung (from Rainbow), Burberry model Sung Hee, and model Kang So Young, all of whom wore Burberry. Korean DJ Mush XXX performed a live set.

The new Burberry Beauty Box store draws inspiration directly from the Burberry Beauty Box flagship in London’s Covent Garden, created under the design direction of Chief Creative and Chief Executive Officer Christopher Bailey. Blending fashion and beauty in an innovative new format the Burberry Beauty Box encourages customers to interact with the brand’s make-up and fragrance collections and accessories through physical and digital experiences.

Services include the Burberry Beauty Box Bar (the gifting hub of the store), monogramming for My Burberry, Beauty styling, Make-up Master Class, Fragrance discovery.

Suki Waterhouse is the current face of Brit Rhythm fragrances, Fresh Glow Foundation and stars in the latest make-up campaign for Burberry Eyes, as well as this season’s Autumn/Winter 2014 global advertising campaign.

The newly opened Burberry Beauty Box store reflects the brand’s global beauty focus and long-term commitment to Korea.

INTRODUCING THE BURBERRY BEAUTY BOX IN SEOUL

The Burberry Beauty Box offers make-up including Burberry Eyes, Lips, Face and Nails, fragrances for men and women including My Burberry, and luxury accessories including eyewear, scarves and small leather goods for women.

THE SPACE

Created under the design direction of Chief Creative and Chief Executive Officer, Christopher Bailey, the space offers customers the choice to interact with the world of Burberry Beauty and accessories through physical and digital experiences.

The My Burberry Digital Experience enables customers to digitally interact with a large screen to discover the scent, explore the craftsmanship, watch the My Burberry campaign video and create their own virtual monogrammed bottle

The Digital Lip & Nail Bar that offers a playful virtual experience for trying on the latest Burberry Lips and Nail shades. By placing a Burberry nail polish or lip shade onto an RFID-enabled platform, customers can choose their skin-tone and virtually experience the selected shade

A custom-built digital screen in the shape of the iconic Burberry check showcasing bespoke content on the exterior façade

A 95” screen that broadcasts Burberry Prorsum runway shows

THE SERVICES

The Burberry Beauty Box Bar

The gifting hub of the store, the bar offers a unique, tailored gifting service for make-up, accessories and fragrance. Assisted by a dedicated Beauty Stylist, customers can mix and match products – as gifts, or for themselves.

Monogramming for My Burberry

An in-store monogramming service for My Burberry, the new fragrance for women.

Beauty Styling

Bespoke consultations for make-up and fragrance, inspired by the Burberry signature looks: Nude Glow, English Rose and Brit.

The Make-up Master Class

Expert sessions to showcase application tips and techniques created by Burberry Make-up Artistic Consultant Wendy Rowe.

Fragrance Discovery

20 minute one-to-one consultations to explore the Burberry fragrance collection and discover your perfect scent.

Beauty Refresh

Express one-to-one service to refresh and enhance the skin, eyes and lips using products selected from the full Burberry make-up collection.