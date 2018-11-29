FENDI presents the new Mon Trésor Selleria, the Maison “treasure” bucket meets the iconic Selleria leather

Characterized by a cool attitude with a modern eye on functionality, the Mon Trésor Selleria is the perfect bag for a daily use, also thanks to the multiple pockets on the front and on the sides to carry all essentials. The adjustable and detachable double strap and the drawstring fastening enhance the bag’s urban feel.

The minimal and refined color palette of the Mon Trésor Selleria, ranges from the hues of red to blue as well as different shades of beige.

The bag features metal rings and F is Fendi mini round logos that enable to attach Strap You, Mini Strap You and FENDI bag charms to accessorize your bag.

Available in FENDI boutiques worldwide and on fendi.com from December 2018.