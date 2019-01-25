Fendi: the ultimate icon. This is not a bag. It’s aBaguette!

Designed in 1997 by Silvia Venturini Fendi, the Baguette bag broke the rules of Nineties’minimalism.

Becoming the cult, must-have accessory for generations of cool and chic women, the Baguette, – which bears its name from the French baguette bag traditionally carried under the arm, – makes a bold comeback with the Spring/Summer 2019 Collection.

Slightly re-proportioned and offered also in a new oversized design together with a mini version, the Baguette bag is crafted from a kaleidoscopic range of materials, including the new eye-catching hyper soft FF logo embossed leather in pastel colours.

From denim to embroidered jacquard, the Baguette bag continues to evolve and transform itself while staying loyal to its unique DNA, celebrating the dynamic elegance rooted in the FENDI identity.

More than a fashion accessory, more than a cult object… the Baguette bag stands out as a timeless symbol of creative sophistication and pure expression of the Roman Maison’s limitless craftsmanship.