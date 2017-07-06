FENDI ADVERTISING CAMPAIGN SPRING/SUMMER 2015

“For FENDI Spring/Summer 2015 advertising campaign, I chose New York, because the blue sky of the city and the blue and energy of the location with the incredible swimming pool were perfect perfect for this collection.

Lindsey, Nadja and Binx are the girls of the moment, each with a different style represent the typical model of fashion of today and the woman I thought of for this collection is the one who can identify with these girls. It is a proposition for all kind of women,” states Karl Lagerfeld.

The Spring/Summer 2015 advertising campaign, named “Blue Penthouse Pool” and shot in New York, pays homage to FENDI’s DNA and perfectly embody the collection itself, which is very fresh, modern and cool.

This new advertising campaign, features three among the top sought after models of the moment, Lindsey Wixson, Nadja Bender and Binx Walton, shot by Karl Lagerfeld in very seductive and strong poses.

Pure eclecticism and layered luxury built around a harmonious blend of avant-garde experimentation and master artisanship, the juxtaposition of materials, tones, textures and workmanship methods enhancing the playful alternation of lengths, cuts and volumes, taken to the extreme with clean lines, the natural hair and makeup, everything combines to create a spectacular set of incredibly contemporary images together with the graphic transposition of the Orchid print.

Protagonists of these shootings are also FENDI’s iconic handbags as the Peekaboo, also in its mini version, the By the Way, in its regular and mini version, together with the 3Baguette and the newly introduced Micro Baguette.

FENDI’s 2015 Spring/Summer advertising campaign, comprising 14 single and double-page visuals, as well as specific ones for sunglasses and textiles, will break in the February 2015 issues of worldwide magazines.

CREDITS

Photographer: Karl Lagerfeld

W’S Model: Lindsey Wixson

W’S Model: Binx Walton

W’S Model: Nadja Bender

Stylist: Charlotte Stockdale

Hair: Sam Mc Knight