EVISU Spring/Summer 2015 Collection When Street Meets Sporty

The new Spring Summer 2015 collection from EVISU explores new style territory, blending elements of “Street Goth” with sportswear for a fresh take on casualwear. Classic pieces are injected with playful touches, bold graphics, and modern cuts, retaining the brand’s signature dedication to quality craftsmanship juxtaposed with a spirit of humour, irreverence, and a carefree attitude.

Mix-and-match takes centre stage with the new collection, reflecting the quintessence of street style. An oversized sleeveless hoodie is paired with leather shorts, a denim vest may be layered with a sporty hoodie and matched with super-soft lamb leather culottes, and monochromatic striped varsity tees exude the essence of sporty chic when paired with EVISU’s slim-fit jeans. Bold, unisex styles dominate the range with a selection of oversized tees and cropped tops for women, which may be thrown over boyfriend jeans for an effortless, cool-girl style that ultimately encapsulates the EVISU’s celebration of individuality, self-expression, and a laid-back attitude.

Dynamic graphics and impeccable detailing infuse the collection with a youthful energy that is tempered with a sophisticated sense of style. A unique, hand-written calligraphy print courses through the entire range, and is often paired with bold, geometric shapes that make the collection thoroughly modern and fresh. The brand’s iconic seagull is re-imagined with innovative coating effects and three-dimensional embroidery, while fabrics range from classic raw denim and indigo terry to a polyester sports fabric, adding a dash of sportiness to various key pieces.

In addition, the collection adopts a mainly monochromatic colour palette with a bevy of blacks, whites, and greys, emanating a minimalist vibe that encourages the individual to fully express his or her personal style and attitude in true EVISU spirit.

Hong Kong Store Listing:

VISU Flagship Store, 60 Wellington Street, Central | 2234 7266

Shop 630, Level 6, Times Square, Causeway Bay | 2506 1931

3/F, SOGO, Causeway Bay | 2831 8428

GW2603, Level 2, Harbour City, Tsim Sha Tsui | 2376 1955