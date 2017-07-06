Estée Lauder New PURE COLOR ENVY SCULPTING MATTES

A Seductive New Level of Matte. Discover the power to transform lips with New PURE COLOR ENVY SCULPTING MATTES – a collection of two new lip-sculpting finishes to choose from for a seductive new level of matte. Go bold in the latest Metallic Matte finish infused with luminous, provocative color. Make a subtle statement in addictive Sheer Matte. It’s about wearing mattes your way. The New PURE COLOR ENVY SCULPTING MATTES delivers instant and long-term moisturizing benefits of all day chromatic matte color that never feels or looks dry, to create your trendy and bold makeup look.

Luxurious Formula . Undeniably Daring Shades

Sensually soft and luxuriously comfortable, PURE COLOR ENVY SCULPTING MATTES is infused with Hyaluronic Acid and a Moisture Complex. Vibrant lip color glides on effortlessly with one-stroke, releasing a uniform layer of saturated ultra-matte color. Simply irresistible and captivating, lips are drenched in lightweight, ultra-creamy sophisticated matte color.

PURE COLOR ENVY SHEER MATTE SCULPTING LIPSTICK

HK$ 290 / 8 shades

A softer side of Matte, delivers a veil of diffused mattified color for lips. Natural butters help nourish lips for an innovative featherlight texture that effortlessly glides on tints of sheer color for a new, lighter matte effect.

PURE COLOR ENVY METALLIC MATTE SCULPTING LIPSTICK

HK$ 290 / 8 shades

The new hybrid finish of Metallic Matte delivers the vibrancy of a matte with the added luminous dimension of a shimmer for a modern matte brushed metal finish that glows. Lips are sealed in non-drying, high performance color for a multi-dimensional mattified bold finish that expresses luminous perfection.

PURE COLOR ENVY SCULPTING MATTES collection will be available at all Estée Lauder Hong Kong stores and counters on 14 July, 2017.