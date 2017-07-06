Estée Lauder New PURE COLOR ENVY SCULPTING MATTES

Estée Lauder New PURE COLOR ENVY SCULPTING MATTES
Estée Lauder New PURE COLOR ENVY SCULPTING MATTES

A Seductive New Level of Matte. Discover the power to transform lips with New PURE COLOR ENVY SCULPTING MATTES – a collection of two new lip-sculpting finishes to choose from for a seductive new level of matte. Go bold in the latest Metallic Matte finish infused with luminous, provocative color. Make a subtle statement in addictive Sheer Matte.  It’s about wearing mattes your way. The New PURE COLOR ENVY SCULPTING MATTES delivers instant and long-term moisturizing benefits of all day chromatic matte color that never feels or looks dry, to create your trendy and bold makeup look.

  Luxurious Formula . Undeniably Daring Shades

Sensually soft and luxuriously comfortable, PURE COLOR ENVY SCULPTING MATTES is infused with Hyaluronic Acid and a Moisture Complex. Vibrant lip color glides on effortlessly with one-stroke, releasing a uniform layer of saturated ultra-matte color. Simply irresistible and captivating, lips are drenched in lightweight, ultra-creamy sophisticated matte color.

PURE COLOR ENVY SHEER MATTE SCULPTING LIPSTICK

HK$ 290 / 8 shades

A softer side of Matte, delivers a veil of diffused mattified color for lips. Natural butters help nourish lips for an innovative featherlight texture that effortlessly glides on tints of sheer color for a new, lighter matte effect.

PURE COLOR ENVY METALLIC MATTE SCULPTING LIPSTICK

HK$ 290 / 8 shades

The new hybrid finish of Metallic Matte delivers the vibrancy of a matte with the added luminous dimension of a shimmer for a modern matte brushed metal finish that glows. Lips are sealed in non-drying, high performance color for a multi-dimensional mattified bold finish that expresses luminous perfection.

PURE COLOR ENVY SCULPTING MATTES collection will be available at all Estée Lauder Hong Kong stores and counters on 14 July, 2017.

Share this article on your social media