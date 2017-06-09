22 Shades and Three Daringly Playful Finishes. Mix. Remix. Create Your Look.

Mix and Match, Create Your Unique Look

Estée Lauder introduces the NEW PURE COLOR LOVE – a collection of high-impact lipsticks in a kaleidoscope of vibrant shades and striking finishes. Come play in a celebration of bold pigments and layerable textures to show lips a new kind of love. Because basic is boring. From brights and deeper tones to nudes and neutrals, spontaneously create and customize looks for every outfit, every mood and every occasion. The possibilities are infinite. Dare to experiment by mixing and matching colors, fly solo with a single shade or layer up lip colors. In the world of PURE COLOR LOVE, there are no rules in love.

Extraordinary Packaging, Possibilities are Infinite

Breaking through Pure Color Envy lipstick classic navy package, PURE COLOR LOVE introduces an extraordinary golden design with a transparent bottom, let you be able to tell the lipstick color at a glance! Convenient and fun!

22 Shades, Born to Be Worn Any Which Way

NEW PURE COLOR LOVE comes in 22 shades and three daringly playful finishes: Ultra Mattes, Shimmer Pearls and Edgy Cremes, to create your own unique look anytime anywhere.

3 Different Finishes

NEW PURE COLOR LOVE Lipstick packed with true color pigments, Shimmer Pearls and Edgy Cremes have medium, buildable coverage that glides on effortlessly for smooth and kissable lips that look fresh and vibrant. Ultra Mattes feature a super soft and virtually weightless formula with a mattified finish and incredible full coverage.

Irresistibly Delicious

Infused with a superfruit cocktail of ingredients, the natural blend of three power oils, Pomegranate, Mango and Acai, help condition and soften lips. Also, features a flavor infused with sweet vanilla to leave lips irresistibly delicious.

New PURE COLOR LOVE Lipstick Collection will be available at all Estée Lauder Hong Kong stores and counters on 1 June, 2017. Suggested Retail Price: HK$210