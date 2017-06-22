Ermenegildo Zegna Couture SS15 Advertising Campaign

The Ermenegildo Zegna Couture Spring Summer 2015 advertising campaign keeps on interpreting the dichotomy between architecture and space, which was the primary inspiration behind the SS15 fashion show.

The location itself is essential part of this dichotomy. Set high above an undefined metropolis and its skyline, space itself forms the backdrop against which the inner strength of Zegna’s New Leader is portrayed in his symbolic domination of his own world from the rooftops (architecture), with an understated demeanor and sense of personal freedom.

Featuring the graphic layout of the previous two campaigns, now a peculiar element of Zegna iconography, the images reveal an evolved silhouette and attitude: the modern attire of the new leader, a man who effortlessly merges seemingly opposites in a personal expression of modern aesthetics, using the combination of color, texture and stripes as a symbol of style.

The storytelling, through the powerful photography of Inez & Vinoodh, draws inspiration from cinematographic language, with a particular reference to the legendary German director Wim Wenders.

Credits:

Photographed by: Inez & Vinoodh

Creative Concept by: Stefano Pilati

Art Direction by: Giovanni Bianco

Talent : Fred Schmidt