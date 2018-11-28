Emporio Armani Resort 2019 My Personality

Dresses are personal tools: a way for women to tell their own story, individually, day after day. Clothing and accessories emphasise gestures and attitudes: the Emporio Armani collection stems from this belief, and from a desire to strengthen the relationship between being and appearing, suggesting a light and individual take on the matter.

The collection continues to blur the line between night and day, thereby defining the free and instinctive language of the brand. Embroidery and sequins embellish shapes that are borrowed from sports, while structured blazers are worn with shorts or five-pocket trousers, printed maxi dresses and silk overalls. Geometric prints create rhythm on the surfaces.

The silhouette is sharp; proportions are new. The palette mixes cool and warm tones, interspersed with black, emphasising the magnetic hues of summer. Grey is pivotal, while the color chart but is lit up by red and lilac, shades of blue, amethyst and bright purple.