Emporio Armani releases the new Spring/Summer 2017 advertising campaign

The Emporio Armani Spring/Summer 2017 advertising campaign, shot in Rome by Lachlan Bailey. Plein-air photography, immersed in the unmistakable light of the Eternal City, with its memorable views, which strongly characterise the scene without overwhelming it.

The cobbled streets, monumental architecture and the Lungotevere are iconic views with a cosmopolitan air. Atmospheres both authentic and cinematographic form the backdrop for models Luna Bijil, Chiharu Okunugi, Roos Abels, Alessio Pozzi, Kit Butler and Mattia Harnacke.

A sophisticated, elegant group is portrayed in relaxed postures and natural situations. Energy is tangible and conveys a sense of belonging to a group, typically in the DNA of Emporio Armani. The campaign will debut on the international press from January 2017.