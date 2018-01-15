Emporio Armani Menswear Autumn/Winter 2018-19 秋冬男裝系列

Emporio Armani is a hub of individuality that encourages everyone to be themselves; an identity which is characterised by the projection of one’s own personality, finding character, strength and uniqueness in the differences in each of us.

The collection has a decisive, urban spirit, with an emphasis on the idea of new elegance: precious but not frivolous. The city wardrobe has a dynamic tone, combining the innovation of the lines with that of the materials. The slender and sharp silhouette is evidenced in small-shouldered, double-breasted suit jackets, worn with flowing trousers, a wool trench coat with technical buckles, and a seamless kimono-style bomber. The outerwear pays homage to the world of mountain hiking and outdoor activities, with curly-haired sheepskin coats and pony-effect goatskin jackets.

Surfaces are treated and processed to produce tactile effects: chenille sweaters with fade-out patterns, and jacquards with stylised trees and clouds creating a poetic camouflage-effect on sportswear; butterfly wings flutter like flowers on new tuxedos.

The palette is a dense amalgam of greys, blacks and deep blues, energised by the pure white of shirts, the cool tones of greens and blues and the metal accents of gold and bronze.

Accessories are functional, but come in refined materials: shoes with sharp lines, and capacious handbags featuring embossed patterns.

Emporio Armani是個性化的樞紐，鼓勵每個人成為自己 ; 也是身份的認同，個性的映射，在每個獨特的個體之中發現性格，優勢和獨特性。

此系列具有果斷的都市精神，著重強調新優雅氣質的理念：珍貴卻不輕浮一個屬於大都會的衣櫥，採用動感色調，將線條與材質的創新相結合窄肩雙排扣西裝上衣，搭配流動感的長褲，飾以科技搭扣的羊毛風衣外套，以及無縫的和服式飛行員夾克，凸顯纖長而利落的廓形。卷羊毛外套和仿馬駒皮效果的山羊皮夾克，是對山地徒步和戶外活動的致敬。

經過加工和處理使其表面呈現紋理效果：雪尼爾毛衣或飾以漸變圖案，或採用時髦的樹木，雲朵提花，為運動服裝增添了一絲詩意的迷彩效果;全新的無尾禮服上，展開的蝴蝶翅膀好似花朵一般。

配色以灰色，黑色和深藍色混合的深汞色為主色調，搭配襯衫的純白色，綠色和藍色等冷色調以及金色和銅色的金屬色澤。

配飾強調功能性，但採用更為精緻的材質：飾以銳利線條的鞋履，以及飾以浮雕壓紋圖案的寬大手袋。