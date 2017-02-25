The Emporio Armani FW 2017 collection is all about graphic patterns and contrasts

The Emporio Armani FW 2017 2018 collection is all about graphic patterns and contrast. Checks, floral motifs and abstract polka dot patterns are black and white, even the sunglasses are black and white. Velvet trousers were paired with sneakers and flat shoes. The collection with many pantsuits and long dresses paired with jacket is both feminine and masculine.

Flashes of red, fuchsia, blue and purple brighten the color palette of the daytime wear. The tuxedo jacket in PVC adds an unexpected touch.

The restless, metropolitan mood is softened by the loose hair look with long fringes and braids on the back.

For the evening long multicolored dresses and jackets with embroidery and big sequins and swinging crystals are showcased on the black mirrored runway.

Charlotte Mesman for Trendystyle.com.hk