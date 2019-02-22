Emporio Armani Fashion Show Fall Winter 2019 2020

Les jeux sont faits. Rouge ou noir? Red or black? Both! says Giorgio Armani. And please add some white. Red, black and white are dominating the Emporio Armani FW 2019 2020 Fashion Show. An audacious choice. Strong, bold, simple.

‘The only limit is good taste’, declares the Italian Maestro.

The Emporio Armani FW 2019 2020 is challenging. The volumes are inspiring. Coats and jackets are oversize. Dresses are feminine, and sometimes even quite short, showcased with black stocking (and sometimes even white shoes), always chic and elegant.

The eveningwear is all about red. Red minidresses with sequins, red evening coats, red evening bags, even red boots/leggings to make the evening wear ‘winterproof’.

A gorgeous collection. Check it out. The images from today’s catwalk in Via Bergogne, Milan, speak for themselves.

Charlotte Mesman for Trendystyle Hong Kong