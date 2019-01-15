Emporio Armani Fall Winter 2019 2020 Menswear Fashion Show. Informal, sportive, glam

Informal, sportive yet definitely glam. The Emporio Armani FW 2019 2020 Menswear Fashion Show is relaxed and at the same time ultrachic, starting with the color pallette that contains all the imaginable shades of grey, jet-black and optical white.

As always, the show was long, with many different looks, and various themes, from daywear to sportswear to eveningwear. Inside the worldwide famous Teatro Armani in Milano we enjoyed a never ending stream of metropolitan looks with overcoats, coats and jackets with clean cuts and an extreme luxurious feeling. Oversize is still the trend. Fake fur accessories such as fur bags and fur shoes, in light colors, added a playful note to this collection which, in our modest opinion, is one of the best Emporio Armani collections ever.

Charlotte Mesman for Trendystyle Hong Kong