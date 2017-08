Emporio Armani Accessories Emporio Armani Bag

Emporio Armani introduces the fall winter new bag Emporio Armani Bag– is not merely a handbag, but the handbag that reflects the principles of Emporio, i.e. modularity, personality, adaptability.

From this season, Emporio Armani Bag invites you to explore countless personal solutions. The flap, detachable and interchangeable, offers the chance of creating a number of matched looks or subtle contrasts with the body of the bag.

Emporio Armani Bag is available in a number of versions, with a smooth leather flap, python print, glossy crocodile print, or with all-over gold or hot pink studs.