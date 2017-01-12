Emma Stone in CHANEL at the La La Land Paris Premiere

Emma STONE, lead actress in the movie & Best Actress in a Musical/ Comedy at the 2017 Golden Globes, wore a red fantasy tweed jacket and a silver, gold and red glittery tweed skirt, look 44, from the Paris-Cosmopolite Métiers d’Art collection.

CHANEL Fine Jewelry: “Lion Pépite” bracelet in 18K yellow gold and “Coco Crush” rings in 18K yellow gold, 18K white gold and diamonds.