DYLAN PENN: THE NEW FACE OF ERMANNO SCERVINO SPRING SUMMER 2015

“A contemporary beauty” is how Ermanno Scervino defines the “American beauty” of Dylan Penn, chosen as the face of the upcoming spring/summer advertising campaign of the maison.

“Young, glamorous and international: Dylan expresses all the fundamental values of the Ermanno Scervino DNA. Looking forward to her future, conscious of where she comes from”.

“Dylan is a young, beautiful woman, conscious of her background and close to her family but also very independent and determined to succeed in her own professional career. A real contemporary character that has many things in common with the ideal Ermanno Scervino woman.

It’s in Tuscany, one of Ermanno Scervino’s favourite places, where the designer meets the American model. It’s here that Francesco Carrozzini shot this campaign.

With the sea and the Mediterranean landscape as background, the shooting took place in a private villa on the coast of Tuscany. Great emphasis is given to the effect created by the different materials and fabrics of every piece. The interior design of the location matches with the metropolitan side of the collection, evoking vibes from the California of the 70’s

The Ermanno Scervino Spring Summer 2015 campaign will run on the most important international fashion publication starting from next January.

The video backstage, taken for the first time with an iPhone 6 plus, will be available along with the pictures.

ADV CAMPAIGN: ERMANNO SCERVINO Spring Summer 2015

Testimonial: Dylan Penn

Model: Mariano Ontañon

Photographer: Francesco Carrozzini

Location: Tuscany

Date: November 2014