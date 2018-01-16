Dolce & Gabbana FW18-19 Men’s Fashion Show ‘Multicultural Collection’

Dress and give voice to all kinds of men/millennials, of all ages. Concept of ‘sacred beauty’ regardless of culture. The new kings (millennials) are the source of inspiration. An exploration of various period and silhouettes, graphics with pop inspiration. Energetic and strong colours in opposite to an extremely elegant collection. Attention to detail and proportions to underline a new course. Mix and match in version of ‘ELEGANTISSIMO’.

Dolce & Gabbana FW18-19 Men’s Fashion Show Fabrics and Design

Print Flowers: roses placed and all over prints on different types of fabrics

Print Angels: jacquard with original design of tone-on-tone angels, jacquard of angels placed on fabric and angels embroideries made in ‘punto velluto’

Velvet: coloured velvet with contrast brocade inserts on rever and cuffs, in mix with brocade trousers

Brocade: Brocade tapestry with baroque designs

Pinstripes: Floral jacquards placed or embroidered with Angels designs made in ‘punto velluto’

Denim: destroyed and sewn together again for chic and unique handmade look with crocodile inserts

Knitwear: All over baroque embroidery on the whole knit, with heraldic elements, angels, cupid to mix and match with jacquard trousers

Sequins: embroidery with heraldic elements and King’s Angels

Tailcoat: Marsine in brocade gold, black, silver with rover, collar and velvet details, embroidered with gold gallons, worn with white shirts, black bows and pinstripe pants of the Sicilian tradition