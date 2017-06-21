Dolce & Gabbana’s 2015 ad campaign



Dolce & Gabbana’s Summer 2015 ad campaign celebrates the Spanish influence on the traditions and colors of their beloved island Sicily, the muse to their collections.

Traditional Italian and Spanish elements combine together to give the images a touch of Mediterranean sensuality. The ad campaign has been photographed by Domenico Dolce himself, while Stefano Gabbana starred as Art Director.

The images feature José Maria Manzanares, 28 years old Spanish bullfighter. At age 12 he faced his first bull. He inherited his skills from his father and grandfather and made his debut on the arena before the age 20. Today he’s one of the most talented bullfighters in the world (not that we love this Spanish ‘sport’, but that’s another story).

No Dolce & Gabbana campaign without Italian top model Bianca Balti. Other ‘models’ are four very charming Italian grandmas, wearing black-lace and jewel-encrusted bags and tiaras in red and gold. Enjoy these unusual images!