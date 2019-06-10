DIOR PRESENTS “DIORIVIERA” BEACHWEAR COLLECTION

For the launch of the Fall 2019 ready-to-wear collection by Maria Grazia Chiuri, the Dioriviera collection has expanded to include summery, graphic pieces inspired by costumes from the Ballets Russes. Highlights include the Dior Book Tote, Walk’n’Dior sneakers and woven bracelets adorned with the name of the founder couturier, along with a selection of ready-to-wear and accessories hand-picked by Dior’s Creative Director.

These creations are presented in more than 40 Dior boutiques worldwide, in Saint-Tropez, Puerto Banús, Capri and Portofino, as well as in a series of pop-up stores in Forte dei Marmi, Porto Cervo, Mykonos and Ibiza.