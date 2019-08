A selection of travel-friendly Dior products. Essentially suitable for the globetrotter in you. From large Dior Book Tote as carry-on…

“Dior Book Tote” bag in Dior Oblique blue embroidered jacquard canvas. – HK$21,500

A selection of travel-friendly Dior products. Essentially suitable for the globetrotter in you. From large Dior Book Tote as carry-on, Dior Oblique passport cover and travel pouches for the essentials, to small cases for foreign currencies and even your favourite AirPods for music on-the-go, Dior has got all covered. Get ready, “jet set”, go!

“Dior Book Tote” bag in Dior Oblique blue embroidered jacquard canvas. – HK$21,500

“Dior Book Tote” bag in black & white houndstooth check embroidered canvas. – HK$24,000

“Dior Book Tote” bag in denim Dior oblique embroidered canvas. HK$ 24,000

Travel kit in blue Dior Oblique jacquard canvas and cowhide leather details. – HK$9,450

“Dior Book Tote” bag in Dior Oblique embossed black smooth calfskin – HK$29,500

Zippy case holder in blue Dior Oblique jacquard canvas and cowhide leather details. – HK$3,800

Passport cover in blue Dior Oblique jacquard canvas and cowhide leather details. – HK$3,200