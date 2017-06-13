DIAMANTE THE NEW HANDBAG FROM VERSACE

Diamante – the new Versace handbag that evaluates and energizes the urban look. With a more feminine touch, Diamante fulfills the need of a classic Versace lady. Rectangular in shape with a triple gussets style, each bag has a precious closure embellished with Guilloché.

The bag comes in two sizes and a variety of colours and embellishments; choose from the classic black to the multicolor patchwork. The Diamante family has the classic calf version, python and the new “Treccina” leather in silver finishing.