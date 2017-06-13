DIAMANTE THE NEW HANDBAG FROM VERSACE

Diamante in Silver HKD 14,000
Diamante in Silver HKD 14,000

Diamante – the new Versace handbag that evaluates and energizes the urban look. With a more feminine touch, Diamante fulfills the need of a classic Versace lady. Rectangular in shape with a triple gussets style, each bag has a precious closure embellished with Guilloché.

 

The bag comes in two sizes and a variety of colours and embellishments; choose from the classic black to the multicolor patchwork. The Diamante family has the classic calf version, python and the new “Treccina” leather in silver finishing.

Diamante in Black HKD 15,000
Diamante in Black HKD 15,000
Diamante in Pink HKD 13,500
Diamante in Pink HKD 13,500