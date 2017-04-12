The coolest hair styles for Etro Summer 2017. Key product? Water! Ask James Pecis

James Pecis is – not only in our opinion – the best and most talented hair stylist in the world of fashion. Not only he creates the hair style for the fashion shows, editorial shoots and advertising campaigns of some of the biggest names of fashion, but he is also always very nice backstage, always available to explain his creations, and how he achieved the look.

Backstage at the Etro Summer 2017 Show at the Milano Fashion Week, James told us about this very natural and also very beautiful hair look: “The hair is all about the natural texture each girl has. The key product today, funny thing, is water. If you need to reactivate your hair, just use water. And then a spry mousse to give the hair some extra hold with some of the curl.”

And we talked about the latest hair trends for Spring Summer 2017, the craziest hair looks at the fashion shows, and much more. Watch the video 🙂

