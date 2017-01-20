Coach Launches Coach Eau de Parfum

Coach Eau de Parfum is the ultimate accessory, embodying the values and heritage of the iconic American luxury brand. Rooted in the cool, urban atmosphere of New York City, it is a spirited, sensual scent that symbolizes a resolutely contemporary, independent woman, a modern classic.

THE COACH STORY

Coach, the original American house of leather, was founded in 1941 at the heart of Manhattan. From its humble beginnings as a small, family-run workshop in New York City, the brand has grown into an iconic global lifestyle concept that continues to offer impeccable quality, craftsmanship and design.

In its early days, Coach founder Miles Cahn was inspired by a quintessentially American tradition – baseball – and the soft feel of a well-worn baseball glove, which over time develops a rich patina that bears its owner’s history, becoming more beautiful with age. This ethos continues to inspire the brand today, influencing every step in its creative process.

COACH TODAY

Since 2013, under Executive Creative Director Stuart Vevers, Coach has in many ways returned to its roots with a new interpretation of modern luxury. The style is about more than status, it is about authenticity, creativity and individuality. Stuart Vevers has injected a dose of modernity and irreverence to the brand, while remaining true to its founding values.

Coach mixes iconic American style in an assortment encompassing not just leather goods, but a full ready-to-wear collection as well as footwear and accessories for both men and women. Yet one element was missing from Coach’s portfolio: an iconic fragrance. As such, Stuart Vevers has been involved in every step of the creative process in developing Coach Eau de Parfum, ensuring it is the true representation of everything the brand stands for.

THE FRAGRANCE

Coach Eau de Parfum takes its inspiration from the brand’s iconic codes in an olfactory interpretation of modern luxury rooted in the cool, urban ambiance of New York. Like the brand’s leather creations, it is the ultimate timeless accessory. Created by perfumers Anne Flipo and Juliette Karagueuzoglou, it is a floriental

fruity scent inspired by the spontaneous energy and chic downtown style of New York City. A fragrance full of contrasts, Coach Eau de Parfum opens with bright, sparkling raspberry which gives way to creamy Turkish roses, before drying down to a sensual suede musk base note. It is the essence of the Coach Woman.

THE BOTTLE

The feminine, sensual bottle – a heavy glass oval is emblematic of the Coach brand. Its spray cap is shaped like a gold turnlock imitating the iconic clasp of Coach’s most famous bags. The brand’s distinctive hangtag in ebony leather and gilt metal is a luxurious finishing touch, while the horse and carriage logo, an enduring symbol of Coach craftsmanship, is subtly engraved into the glass.

THE PACKAGING

A tribute to the luxury heritage of Coach leatherware, the fragrance’s outer packaging reproduces the comfortable, tactile nature of a Coach pebble leather bag in soft pink with a contrasting ebony logo. It evokes both the femininity and boldness of the Eau de Parfum while showcasing the brand’s iconic horse and carriage logo.

THE FACE

Chloë Grace Moretz started acting at the tender age of seven, and has held roles in no less than 30 highly-acclaimed movies at just 18. She became the face of Coach fashion with the brand’s 2015 Spring Ready-To-Wear Collection, Stuart Vevers’ first for the brand. In 2016, she appears in the campaign for Coach Eau de Parfum, becoming a true brand ambassador. Moretz embodies Coach’s values – an all-American girl who is youthful, modern and authentic with her natural beauty, fresh face and free spirit.

THE ADVERTISING CAMPAIGN

Chloë embarks on a road trip, the ultimate American rite of passage, cruising on a journey of infinite possibilities in a vintage Cadillac. She sensuously lounges on the car’s luxurious leather seats, warmed by the summer sun. It is a moment of liberation that takes her to the electrifying, energetic city that is New York. Steven Meisel, who lensed the campaign, literally fell under Chloë’s spell during the shoot, drawing out her free-spirited nature and inner beauty in his pictures.

Price Range

Coach EDP 90ml HK$ 890 Coach EDP 50ml HK$ 650 Coach EDP 30ml HK$ 390 Coach Perfumed Body Lotion 150ml HK$ 280 Coach Perfumed Shower Gel 150ml HK$ 240

Launching Date: February, 2017

Available at boutiques & fragrance counters