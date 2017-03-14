The CHANEL Spring-Summer 2017 eyewear pre-collection is made up of two lines of sunglasses; while one focuses on an edgy and feminine version of the camellia, the other has fun with sporty, laid-back frames in pastels and neon tones.

In this new episode based around the camellia, the black and white nylon petals blossom around black or pink mirrored glass on cat eye frames. The temples in matte metal are punctuated with a double C.

In perfect contrast the oval frames play with vivid and tangy transparencies. These sunglasses take on a palette of neon yellow, red or blue, softened with a tender pink or apple green, and deepened with shades of dark olive khaki. Their XXL lenses are visibly riveted to the acetate of the frames. Large and comfortable, these designs announce a summer high in colour.

The Spring-Summer 2017 eyewear pre-collection will be available from January 2017 exclusively in CHANEL boutiques.