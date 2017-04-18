CHANEL SPRING-SUMMER 2017 EYEWEAR CAMPAIGN

After walking the runway for the PARIS COSMOPOLITE 2016/17 Métiers d’art collection, Lottie Moss now embodies the Spring-Summer 2017 Eyewear campaign. She thus joins Lily-Rose Depp and Willow Smith, both recent faces of the CHANEL eyewear collections.

This new campaign reveals a fresh-faced Lottie Moss. Against a rosy-peach backdrop, the young woman with her long blonde crimped hair, held back with camellias, strikes a pose in front of Karl Lagerfeld’s lens. Gently dressed in a delicate nude crêpe-georgette dress, her azure gaze is set off perfectly with a pair of pantos optical glasses in translucent acetate. It’s an ode to simplicity and a timeless elegance she also exhibits in a pair of XXL sunglasses with their curved form.

Lottie Moss is seductive in black lace sporting a butterfly frame enhanced with 18-karat yellow gold lenses. In a red blouse casually unbuttoned to expose a shoulder, she has a Lolita-esque air in her round glasses with 18-karat rose gold lenses, a nod to the hippies of the 1960s.

Taking inspiration from the Data Center CHANEL collection presented at the Spring-Summer 2017 Ready-to-Wear show, Lottie Moss finally becomes queen of the digital world in a pair of feminine and futuristic glasses whose lenses are imprinted with lines of code made up of the CHANEL letters.

Discover the Spring-Summer 2017 eyewear campaign this April.