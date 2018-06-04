CHANEL presents the first ever Coco Neige collection

Karl Lagerfeld has chosen Academy Award nominated actress Margot Robbie, an ambassador of the House, to become the face of the campaign for CHANEL’s first Coco Neige collection, designed by the couturier for winter 2018/19.

CHANEL’s Coco Neige is a line dedicated to winter sports, the snow and après-ski. Combining a technical wardrobe and urban pieces, the collection explores the ski world with all the elegance of the CHANEL codes. Masculine/feminine inspirations, the work of tweed and leather, plus the quilting and the two-tone set the tone of the collection with its slender and sporty lines.

The advertising campaign shot by Karl Lagerfeld perfectly echoes this joyous and invigorating spirit, against a background of blue sky and clouds forming a décor one could imagine over the terrace of a chalet and peak tops. With her hair in childlike bunches blowing in the breeze, Margot Robbie is more mischievous and cheerful than ever. Curled up in a parka or a down jacket, warmed with a chapka, enveloped in a soft chunky sweater, the actress is visibly having fun on set. “This shoot was one of the greatest experiences of my career. The energy and vibe on set was so wonderful and collaborative. One of the first things Karl Lagerfeld said to me was that we never need to take ourselves too seriously. He has such a creative mind and he knows exactly what he wants and the minute he captured it, we were moving onto the next shot. It was amazing. Karl Lagerfeld is a creative mastermind. I already knew he was a genius but to be able to spend time with him in person, I now know he is also just a wonderful human being.”

Margot Robbie first became known to the public with her role in The Wolf of Wall Street by Martin Scorsese in 2013. She then went on to star in Focus, Suicide Squad and Tarzan. She was recently nominated for an Academy Award, Bafta and Golden Globe for her critically acclaimed performance in I, Tonya, a film she produced as well.

Discover the CHANEL Coco Neige campaign in June 2018. The CHANEL Coco Neige collection will be in boutiques from July 2018.

Under the impetus of Karl Lagerfeld, CHANEL presents the first ever Coco Neige collection. A logical continuation of both Gabrielle Chanel’s love of the open air and the regular presence of sportswear in the CHANEL collections. A few years ago, the House even launched its own skis and snowboards. So today Karl Lagerfeld wanted to go a step further and create an entire line devoted to winter sports, designed for the slopes and the après-ski.

Coco Neige revisits the mountains by combining it with the codes of CHANEL: masculine/feminine inspiration, tweed and leather and quilting work set the tone for this line with its slender and sporty silhouettes. Satin, wool, fringed tweed, velvet, denim and leather are paired with waterproof and windproof materials, with heat-sealed seams and reinforced protection to take full advantage of the slopes and the après-ski terraces. Discretion is of course key: Coco Neige instils the attitude and the style of CHANEL through a palette of black and white with flashes here and there of blue and fuchsia. The camellia, the braid, the collar and pocket of the suit jacket all appear in a refined sobriety.

Each item is made for skiing and boarding, allowing for maximum comfort and a great freedom of movement. The high collars of the parkas and the down jackets protect from the wind, the trousers and salopettes fit the legs beautifully, flaring out to cover ski-boots, while the jackets perfectly cover the lower back.

A hint of childhood memories is in the air with the slim-fit sweaters, the gilets with mountain motifs, the ribbed knit balaclavas, the crests and medals in the shape of snowflakes. Suede mittens, denim caps, nylon ushankas and wool berets add an urban touch to the collection.

As for shoes, two-tone booties in shearling, mountain shoes with hooks and laces in tweed or in nylon, and boots in long-haired fur have all been designed for strolling through the ski resort. The bags play the high-altitude café terrace game: backpacks and shoppers in quilted nylon and shearling, and the 11.12 bag in suede braided with wool rub shoulders with a down-filled soft nylon line embossed tone on tone with the name CHANEL.

Finally, the eyewear, designed especially for the mountains. A pilot frame with 18-carat white gold lenses guarantees maximum protection against the rays of the sun and the luminosity of the snow. Its titanium structure ensures high impact resistance, protects the skin from the cold and is hypoallergenic. Its cable-style temples are curved for perfect support. Removable covers in quilted black, white, raspberry, pine green and grey blue lambskin embellish the frames. A pair of XS black ski goggles are elegantly simple with a CHANEL signed adjustable strap and can be worn with a helmet. When it comes to relaxing, a pair of sunglasses with a shield structure combine gradated black or silver mirror lenses with wide temples in black quilted leather embellished with the CC logo.

With Coco Neige, Karl Lagerfeld imagines a collection that’s as aesthetic as it is sporty. Discover the nineteen silhouettes imbued with the style and the allure of CHANEL in boutiques from July 2018.