CHANEL MAKEUP. THE NEW EYE COLLECTION

For 2019, Lucia Pica — CHANEL Global Creative Makeup and Color Designer — has created a collection inspired by female individuality and designed to encourage self-expression. Eyes make the first impression: they need to reflect a woman’s character and convey her nuances, to amplify her personality rather than mask it. “It is not about covering them; it is about beautifying them,” reflects Lucia Pica. “I am very attracted to style and character. I feel like women should still look polished, just not too overly done and old-fashioned.” Accordingly, this new eye product collection allows women to express their own style and encourages spontaneous application.

THE NEW “SECOND SKIN SMOKY”

4 HARMONIES, 3 PRODUCTS

Inspired by the “blurry” effect, and based on the three pillars of CHANEL eye products (LES 4 OMBRES, STYLO YEUX WATERPROOF, LE VOLUME RÉVOLUTION DE CHANEL), Lucia Pica has created four universal harmonies with a distinctive colour signature for all women, regardless of their level of makeup expertise. Four ways to dress a look in the most personal and intuitive way, with ease and freedom. Each palette’s elegant colour combinations can be endlessly mixed and layered, by varying and blending shades and finishes. Their blurry effect creates a foolproof “second skin smoky” look.

LES 4 OMBRES

INTUITIVE. ADAPTABLE. BLURRED.

Four palettes designed to offer infinite results. Silky concentrated pigments gently glide over the eyelid, their emblematic shades universally appealing, their diffusive, blurry textures seamlessly blendable. These are universal combinations, endlessly adaptable to suit mood. On application, effects can range from natural definition to intense drama. Now, there are no rules, only an invitation to experiment with the utmost ease.

THE SHADES

#318 Blurry Green a dusty antique gold; a satin golden green;

a warm rosy bronze; a deep dark green

#322 Blurry Grey a smoky grey; a dusty platinum; a deep aubergine; a matte stone beige

#324 Blurry Blue a lightly rosy grey; a matte blue grey; a taupe grey; an intense dusty blue

#328 Blurry Mauve a terracotta tile red; a light dusty rosewood; a bronze, satin taupe; a deep greyish lilac

LUCIA’S TIP Playing with texture and finish ensures modern impact: when both lips and eyes are enhanced, keep the skin fresh for a contemporary finish.

STYLO YEUX WATERPROOF ELEGANT. SOPHISTICATED. DEFINED.

A waterproof eye pencil created to enhance the eyes with intensity and depth. A retractable tip and integrated sharpener encourage easy and spontaneous use. Whether tracing the contour of the upper lash line for a natural effect, or thickening its application for sophisticated drama, the smooth, gentle formula offers profound impact.

THE SHADES

#943 Brun Agapé a luminous bronze

#944 Noir Énigmatique a sparkling blue grey

#945 Black Wood a deep brown

#946 Intense Teal a duck blue

#948 Jungle Green a forest green

LUCIA’S TIP For an effortless but dramatic effect, apply the liner a little heavier and smoke out the colour using a small brush, blending out and upwards. Then, re-apply liner close to the lashes for extra depth and definition.

LE VOLUME RÉVOLUTION DE CHANEL

UNPRECEDENTED. PRECISE. PERFECT.

The first ever 3D-printed mascara brush, LE VOLUME RÉVOLUTION DE CHANEL offers a revolution through its unprecedented precision and immediate, extreme volume. This uniquely high-tech innovation ensures perfect, even application with every stroke — and with no clumps in sight.

THE SHADES

#17 Jungle Green an emerald green

#27 Deep Eros a bright burgundy

#37 Intense Teal a sparkling green blue

#91 Volcan a deep blue grey

LUCIA’S TIP Apply extra mascara to the centre of the lashes, and remove a little from the outer edges, for a wide-eyed effect.

BLUE HARMONY

LES 4 OMBRES

#324 Blurry Blue a lightly rosy grey; a matte blue grey;

a taupe grey; an intense dusty blue

STYLO YEUX WATERPROOF

#10 Ébène an anthracite black (repromotion)

#946 Intense Teal a duck blue

LE VOLUME RÉVOLUTION DE CHANEL

#37 Intense Teal a sparkling green blue

MAUVE HARMONY

LES 4 OMBRES

#328 Blurry Mauve a terracotta tile red; a light dusty rosewood;

a bronze, satin taupe; a deep greyish lilac

STYLO YEUX WATERPROOF

#928 Eros a brown burgundy red (repromotion)

#945 Black Wood a deep brown

LE VOLUME RÉVOLUTION DE CHANEL

#27 Deep Eros a bright burgundy

GREEN HARMONY

LES 4 OMBRES

#318 Blurry Green a dusty antique gold; a satin golden green;

a warm rosy bronze; a deep dark green

STYLO YEUX WATERPROOF

#943 Brun Agapé a luminous bronze

#948 Jungle Green a forest green

LE VOLUME RÉVOLUTION DE CHANEL

#17 Jungle Green an emerald green

GREY HARMONY

LES 4 OMBRES

#322 Blurry Grey a smoky grey; a dusty platinum;

a deep aubergine; a matte stone beige

STYLO YEUX WATERPROOF

#32 Mat Taupe a rusty brown (repromotion)

#944 Noir Énigmatique a sparkling blue grey

LE VOLUME RÉVOLUTION DE CHANEL

#91 Volcan a deep blue grey

THE NEW EYE COLLECTION

LES 4 OMBRES $495 / 2g

STYLO YEUX WATERPROOF $205 / 0.3g

LE VOLUME RÉVOLUTION DE CHANEL $300 / 6g