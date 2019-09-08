CHANEL invites women to retake control of their beauty, at any time and regardless of their age. LE LIFT unites modernity, efficacy and sensoriality thanks to…

CHANEL LE LIFT Serum & La Crème Main

CHANEL invites women to retake control of their beauty, at any time and regardless of their age.

LE LIFT unites modernity, efficacy and sensoriality thanks to the botanical ingredients in their most effective concentrations focused on nature.

Introducing the new LE LIFT Sérum – with 93% natural-origin ingredients, formula integrates the latest formulation breakthroughs for a duo of hyaluronic acid and plant-based glycerin.

CHANEL LE LIFT Serum & La Crème Main

The black peppermint PFA complex completes the action of the botanical alfalfa concentrate which combines high performance and gentleness on the skin.

Another innovation with the LE LIFT La Crème Main – in shiny black, the pebble format hand cream preserves the power of botanical alfalfa concentrate with the brightening action of natural licorice extract.

Effectively reduce dark spots and smoothening wrinkles, hands are intensely nourished and perfectly restored.

CHANEL LE LIFT Serum & La Crème Main

CHANEL LE LIFT Serum & La Crème Main