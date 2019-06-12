CHANEL HYDRA BEAUTY CAMELLIA WATER CREAM ILLUMINATING HYDRATING FLUID

All women dream of a fresh, illuminated, dewy complexion and plumped skin with a natural glow, even in conditions of stress, fatigue and seasonal changes. Women want to feel beautiful and radiant in all circumstances!

For all women for whom hydration is the fundamental skin need, but also for

all makeup experts for whom hydration is the key to a luminous makeup result, CHANEL has created HYDRA BEAUTY Camellia Water Cream.

HYDRA BEAUTY Camellia Water Cream is a radiance-revealing fluid moisturizer enriched with camellia floral water. Extremely fresh and comfortable, it illuminates the complexion in an instant.

CAMELLIA WATER CREAM

THE STORY OF A CAMELLIA

Camellia japonica alba plena lies at the heart of HYDRA BEAUTY skincare.

Selected by CHANEL Research for its hydrating properties, it is grown in fields

in Gaujacq, in southwestern France, using environmentally friendly methods.

All of the natural conditions essential for its growth are reproduced: heat, humidity and shade. The flowers are picked by hand, one by one, from January to March. Then, they are immediately sent to the extraction unit to preserve their precious metabolites. This “raw” extract is crafted by CHANEL Research to create an exclusive, pure and powerful active ingredient: Camellia Alba PFA*.

Concentrated with oligomers, Camellia Alba PFA helps skin restore and maintain optimal water levels inside its cells, while preventing this water from escaping.

CAMELLIA WATER CREAM

SKIN PAMPERED WITH 24-HOUR HYDRATION

AND A RADIANT GLOW

A radiance-revealing skin perfector, HYDRA BEAUTY Camellia Water Cream offers hydrating and protective benefits ensured by the signature active ingredients of the HYDRA BEAUTY line. At the heart of the formula, Camellia Alba PFA, a white camellia extract, is combined with a hyaluronic acid derivative to restore hydric balance. In addition, Blue Ginger PFA*, a powerful antioxidant extracted from ginger, helps protect skin from free radicals and reinforce skin’s natural defense system on a daily basis. Perfectly protected and steeped in an aqueous sensation thanks to the freshness of camellia floral water, skin is fully hydrated, smoothed and plumped.

Fine, iridescent pearly particles complete the formula. Champions of illusion, they capture the light, reflect it, blurring imperfections to perfect skin and wake up dull complexions upon application with a glowy effect. Skin is evened out with a refined texture (+31%**), fine lines are smoothed and pores are less

visible. Radiant (+58%**), skin is ideally prepared for makeup application. Used with LES BEIGES Healthy Glow Foundation, HYDRA BEAUTY Camellia Water Cream accentuates the luminosity of the complexion (+28%***).

* PFA: PolyFractioning of Active ingredients. A specific process developed by CHANEL that allows for the creation of ultra-pure cosmetic ingredients.

**Clinical evaluation carried out on 21 Asian women immediately after application.

***Clinical evaluation carried out on 20 Asian women immediately after application.

Dermatologist tested on all skin types, particularly on Asian skin. Non-comedogenic.

“HYDRA BEAUTY Camellia Water Cream is perfect for preparing the skin before makeup application as it penetrates quickly and hydrates the skin in a short time. It makes the skin glow.” Szu Chi Yu, CHANEL Taiwan makeup artist “This cream is very pleasant and easy to apply. The skin is well moisturized and catches the light perfectly, which is great when you take a picture.”

Sandrine Cano Bock, CHANEL France makeup artist “Adding HYDRA BEAUTY Camellia Water Cream after your serum and moisturizer as a last step before foundation to create a bright even canvas.”

Cyndle Komarovski, CHANEL USA makeup artist “It creates a beautifully subtle and luminous glow without feeling overdone. Effortlessly vibrant, healthy skin goes hand in hand with the beauty a esthetic of women.” Victoria Baron, CHANEL Australia makeup artist

CAMELLIA WATER CREAM

A NEW BEAUTY STEP

Apply HYDRA BEAUTY Camellia Water Cream in the morning after HYDRA BEAUTY Micro Sérum. With fingertips, dab the formula lightly onto five or six points of face and smooth from the center outwards. Use

HYDRA BEAUTY Camellia Water Cream alone for a natural glow or before

makeup for a more luminous finish.