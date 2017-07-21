CHANEL FALL 2017 EYEWEAR COLLECTION

Straight out of CHANEL’s own galaxy, the eyewear for Fall 2017 oscillates between neo-retro and futuristic styles. First seen on the runway at the Fall-Winter 2017/18 Ready-to-Wear show, the sunglasses adopt futuristic shapes and respond to the galactic line of the collection. An ultra-original XXL curved mask design resembles the visor on an astronaut’s helmet. In a black nylon fibre with silver lenses it is joined by a second mask that’s just as enveloping and entirely encircled with metal.

For Fall 2017, CHANEL has also come up with designs with a streamlined appearance and with neo-retro accents. Encased in pale pink, taupe, khaki or black leather, or fabric in silver or gold, the frames play with the lightest of metals in a pilot, square and rounded shape. The delicate temples are interwoven with a plastic thread and discreetly signed with a metal CC. Two optical frames – ultra-round and XL oval – are rimmed with metal for a preppy look.

The ultra-feminine cat-eye sunglasses enhanced with glass eyebrows from the Summer 2017 collection are back again as a rounded or graphic square version. The tortoiseshell acetate and the lenses in 18-karat rose gold are among the new features of the line. On the optical side, the frames are softer and subtly highlight the line of the eyebrow. Their temples elegantly mix gold or silver metal with black, tortoiseshell and bright red acetate for a look that’s smartly edgy.

The collection is completed with elegant, understated and comfortable square frames. In translucent or opaque block colour acetate, or in a more iconic silver or gold two-tone version, they are available as both sunglasses and opticals. The lenses of the sunglasses are black or mirrored pale gold while four more designs come with matte lenses.

Discover the Fall 2017 Eyewear collection from June 2017.

The designs shown at the Fall-Winter 2017/18 Ready-to-Wear runway show will be available in September 2017, when the collection arrives in boutiques.