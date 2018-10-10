CHANEL 2018/19 CRUISE COLLECTION CAMPAIGN

“My earliest memory isn’t of a boat, but of the sound of a boat.”

-Karl Lagerfeld

Berets, bare shoulders, and a gaze towards the horizon all speak to one thing-sailing on the Mediterranean. For the 2018/19 Cruise collection, Penélope Cruz takes center stage as the campaign’s face and inspiration. Having appeared in front of the camera for some of cinema’s greatest directors, the actress now steps off the film set and into the world of CHANEL.

As Penélope Cruz brings to life Karl Lagerfeld’s latest creations, her confident elegance glows. Whether in knitwear or a tweed jacket, Penélope Cruz gazes at the viewer directly, holding our attention with her undeniable presence. At other moments, Karl Lagerfeld catches Penélope Cruz looking elsewhere, perhaps momentarily lost in reverie, a memory of bygone travels, or picturing her next destination. Wrapped in soft, summery stripes, she can relax for the voyage ahead.

In frame after frame, Penélope Cruz reminds us that the journey itself is a pleasure. Backless evening dresses recall long nights under the stars; cardigans and berets anticipate a refreshing sea breeze. The actress, adorned by Karl Lagerfeld’s perfect touch, is ready for everything her expedition holds in store.