Cerruti 1881 Fall Winter 2017/18 50 Years Anniversary

Luxurious and innovative cloths, which are used in a relaxed, but elegant, masculine collection that bridges tailoring and sportswear. The winter color palette consists of black, camel, shades of grey, bottle green, purple, burgundy and navy blues.

The fabrics are textural and rich: Oversized checked jacquard and chevrons play a key part in the collections homage to tradition. Shearling, pony skin and astrakhan are featured throughout the looks either in detail or signature silhouette.

The CERRUTI man favours a diverse approach to clothing. Archival pieces are reinterpreted in new fabrications, which contribute to the collection’s key attributes of volumes and layering.

The new tailoring silhouette presented this season is a relaxed soft shoulder, longer jacket with a full high waist trousers, worn with a round neck gillet. Longer coats with a drape feature dropped shoulder, kimono sleeves, double combos and an updated raglan trench in exclusive Lanificio Fratelli Cerruti wool jacquard also appear within the collection.

Knitwear has a key role in the collection, contributing both volumes and textures. Patterns are sketched into the collection using large Prince of Wales checks in the key seasonal palette. Drop shoulder and large mock neck sweaters sustain the emphasis of our silhouette through the combination of knit and tailoring, which are worn loose over slim trousers or tucked into high waist full cut trousers.

A sportier more casual feeling also compliments the full collection. Dark indigo & black utilitarian denim with a clean and sophisticated cut can be seen throughout a range of parkas, and cabans, along with a duster trench and high break overcoat.

The accessories feature a special 50 years anniversary collaboration with our eyewear partners in either optical or sunglass styles. Bags in new proportions are shown in textured calfskin, on exclusive jacquard fabric, developed for both ready to wear and accessories.

Shoes are double welted cap-topped lase ups, rubber soled, Chelsea boots, quilted high-top military boots or textured sneakers with rubber cap-topped details. All shoes can be found with an elegant hand burnished leather finish ranging in key seasonal colours such as burgundy, green, brown, navy and black.