FASHION, STREETSTYLE

Celebrities wearing Burberry Outerwear

Chiling Lin wearing Burberry monogram trench coat at Beijing Interntaional Airport on 10th November 2016
Chiling Lin wearing Burberry monogram trench coat at Beijing Interntaional Airport on 10th November 2016

As we head into the colder Winter months, some celebrities has been seen wearing the Burberry cashmere coat & outerwear locally and internationally.

Jennifer Tse wearing Burberry Cashmere coat and The Bridle at Hong Kong International Airport on 17th November 2016
Jennifer Tse wearing Burberry Cashmere coat and The Bridle at Hong Kong International Airport on 17th November 2016
Gaile Lai wearing Burberry Cashmere coat and The Bridle at Hong Kong International Airport on 12th November 2016
Gaile Lai wearing Burberry Cashmere coat and The Bridle at Hong Kong International Airport on 12th November 2016
Charlene Choi wearing Burberry poncho at Hong Kong Interntation Airport on 29th November 2016
Charlene Choi wearing Burberry poncho at Hong Kong Interntation Airport on 29th November 2016
Bosco Wong wearing Burberry cashmere coat and The Bridle at Hong Kong International Airport on 21st November 2016
Bosco Wong wearing Burberry cashmere coat and The Bridle at Hong Kong International Airport on 21st November 2016

Recently Jennifer Tse (謝婷婷), Bosco Wong (黃宗澤) and Gaile Lok (樂基兒) wore Burberry cashmere coat, matching with The Bridle (latest runway bag), departing from Hong Kong International Airport to China & Taiwan for movie shooting and overseas event.

Meanwhile, Charlene Choi (蔡卓妍) picked a Burberry poncho for her stylish Airport Fashion look.

Chilin Lin (林志玲)wore a classic heritage trench coat, monogrammed with her initial “CL” at the Beijing Airport.

Eddie Redmayne in September collection outwear, Jessica Shastain in a Burberry cashmere trench coat and Anna Kendrick and Gal Gadot in Burberry trench coats.