Burberry September 2017 collection for men and women was presented at its new London show venue, Old Sessions House in Clerkenwell last night, 16th September, 2017.

The Burberry September 2017 collection

The collection was unveiled across two floors of the magnificent old courthouse, which opened its doors for the first time tonight since its restoration. Guests were seated on an eclectic selection of furniture from garden seating to bus shelter benches throughout the space, with walls left bare to show the history of the almost 250-year old building.

Models who walked the show included Adwoa Aboah, Elfie Reigate, Hebe Flury, Dilone, Kiki Willems, Jean Campbell, Olympia Campbell, Toni Bagley, Jonas Gloer, Montell Martin, Xavier Hickman, and Kaia Gerber, Presley Gerber, who presented the collection to a soundtrack by Pet Shop Boys.

Guests at the Burberry September 2017 Collection Show

Cara Delevingne, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Jourdan Dunn, Iris Law, HOONY, MINO, Selah Marley, Naomi Campbell, Kate Moss, Stormzy, Maya Jama, Hayett McCarthy, Koharu Sugawara, Glenda Jackson, Loyle Carner, Kris Wu, Zhao Dongyu, Olivia Cooke, Raffey Cassidy, Bel Powley, Jüergen Teller, Blondey McCoy, Billy Gilmour, Julie Adenuga, Jordan Vickors, Paul Hameline, Lennon Gallagher, Levi Dylan, Cleo Wade, Leo Mandella, Kelvin Bueno, Kurumi Emond, Wendy Yu, Serenay Sarikaya, and Tom Emmerson.

The co-curators of the exhibition Lucy Kumara Moore and Alasdair McLellan, were also in attendance as well as ‘Here We Are’ exhibitors Gosha Rubchinskiy, Dafydd Jones, Brian Griffin, Homer Sykes, Daniel Meadows and Charlie Phillips.

The Burberry September 2017 collection

A clash of textures, colours and silhouettes: British knits over lace gowns, tartan and plastic, ceremonial jackets reworked into skirts, oversized car coats with sealed seams, socks with everything.

Key colours: Winter sorbet shades – pink, green and blue – with black, camel, red and navy

Key fabrics: Tartan and Vintage check wool, Aran, Fair Isle and Argyle knits, Plastic, Faux fur, Embroidered tulle and lace, Sketch-print cotton, Natural shearling, Seam-sealed gabardine

Key accessories: The Giant reversible tote in tartan and The Satchel in leather and exotics, Riveted clog boots with contrast laces, tartan sandals with cone heels, and loafers with kiltie fringing, Extra-long chunky-knit scarves, fingerless gloves and Argyle socks, Oversized crystal-chandelier earrings and brooches, The baseball cap in Vintage check and tartan.

Beauty: The latest make-up look and Runway Collection were also unveiled on the runway. The Runway Collection complements the tartans, sheer fabrics and sorbet shades seen in the show.

The September collection is available for immediate purchase globally, and will also be exhibited at Old Sessions House.