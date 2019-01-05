Burberry releases its new Chinese New Year campaign

Burberry has unveiled its new Chinese New Year campaign, celebrating family traditions and togetherness during the festive period. The campaign, shot and directed by photographer Ethan James Green, stars Chinese actresses and Burberry brand ambassadors Zhao Wei and Zhou Dongyu, who make their Burberry campaign debut.

Inspired by classic portraiture, the campaign is reimagined in an informal urban environment, juxtaposing the old and the new, the traditional and the contemporary.

The campaign features classic Burberry pieces including archive-print scarves, the trench coat and tailoring, contrasting with urban staples including hoodies, t-shirts and joggers, all of which will be available globally online and in-store from today.

‘The campaign draws on the concept of families reuniting for the most important holiday of the year, and represents a sense of belonging, but in a very fresh way. It was great fun being back on set with Zhou Dongyu – I

enjoyed it very much!’

Zhao Wei

‘A family portrait is a very simple concept, but the ceremonial sense behind it holds so much more. For me, being able to go home once a year to spend quality time with my family is something I value above all else, and I wouldn’t trade it for anything.’

Zhou Dongyu